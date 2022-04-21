Madeleine C. Bennett, 88, of Rutland (WWNY)

RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Madeleine C. Bennett, 88, of Rutland, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown, NY.

Madeleine was born on May 23, 1933 to the late Harold and Claire (Pierce) Linnell. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went on to Russell Sage College and received her Bachelor’s degree in general science. She received her Master’s degree in biology from SUNY Potsdam, and became a beloved teacher for the Carthage Central School District.

Madeleine married David Bennett, who passed away in 1985. They were married for 28 years.

She attended the Rutland Congregational Church, and hosted the choir for many years from the 1980′s-2000′s. She was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour, and has read his complete collection. She enjoyed country living and the outdoors.

Madeleine is survived by her children: Clay Bennett, San Diego, CA; Guy Bennett, Watertown, NY; and Mark (Marlene) Bennett, Rochester, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Andy and Brandon Bennett, along with her great-grandchildren: Naomi and Addison Bennett.

Larry Cronk will preside at a memorial service at the First Congregational Church of Rutland on Saturday, April 30, at 10:00 AM. A private burial for family only will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Rutland at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoo New York, 1 Thompson Park, Watertown, NY 13601 (ZooNewYork.org). Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.