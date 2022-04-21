Man accused of drug possession after raid

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A Philadelphia man was charged following a raid on his Ore Bed Road home.

The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task force says officers executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday. They say it was the focus of a several-month-long drug investigation.

Inside was the resident, 56-year-old Pasquale Brancatella, and two women.

A search turned up about 27.5 ounces of cocaine, roughly 20 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded .38-caliber handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $112,120 in cash. Task force members say the street value of the drugs is estimated at $80,000.

Brancatella was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was being held pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court.

Task force members say the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

They were helped in their investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown Police Department ID unit, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.