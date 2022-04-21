Advertisement

Man accused of selling vehicle he didn’t own

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLIFTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of Canton man is accused of trying to sell an SUV he didn’t own.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old David Burcume made off with $300 the victim paid him for a Ford Explorer in the town of Clifton in February.

Deputies say he didn’t turn the vehicle over to the supposed buyer. That’s when it was discovered he didn’t own it.

Burcome was arrested last week and charged with petit larceny. He was issued a ticket and released.

