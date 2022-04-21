Masks back on, on Watertown buses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After declaring Tuesday that masks would no longer be required on Watertown Citibuses, the bus system abruptly reversed course Thursday.

In a statement, Citibus officials said “Masks are required by both drivers and passengers on all CitiBus buses until Governor Kathy Hochul lifts the statewide mask mandate for public transportation.”

Citibus is unable to supply masks, officials noted.

“It is the rider’s responsibility to have a face mask and to properly wear it while on public transit,” they said in the statement.

A federal judge’s ruling Monday led to widespread confusion in the north country and elsewhere about where, and under what circumstances, masks are required.

