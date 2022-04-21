Advertisement

Masks back on, on Watertown buses

Watertown CitiBus
Watertown CitiBus(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After declaring Tuesday that masks would no longer be required on Watertown Citibuses, the bus system abruptly reversed course Thursday.

In a statement, Citibus officials said “Masks are required by both drivers and passengers on all CitiBus buses until Governor Kathy Hochul lifts the statewide mask mandate for public transportation.”

Citibus is unable to supply masks, officials noted.

“It is the rider’s responsibility to have a face mask and to properly wear it while on public transit,” they said in the statement.

A federal judge’s ruling Monday led to widespread confusion in the north country and elsewhere about where, and under what circumstances, masks are required.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
The scene of last October's crash in Watertown.
Man admits guilt in high speed accident on Arsenal Street
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the May 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Trial set for woman charged with running over man, killing him
Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid

Latest News

On Thursday, the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County asked North Country residents how they...
Organizations hope to bring better, more food options to Jefferson County
SUNY Potsdam file photo
SUNY Potsdam faces enrollment decline, copes
Bowling pins manufactured by QubicaAMF in Lowville.
Lowville manufacturer looks to hire more employees
State Senator Joe Griffo presents the senate's Empire Award to Miller's Meat Market.
Lewis County businesses get ‘Empire Awards’