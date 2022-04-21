Advertisement

Met HD Opera Presents: Puccini’s Turandot

Live May ;7, in both Potsdam and Watertown, Encore Dates Also
Puccini May 7 Live Met Opera in HD in cinemas(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Experience grand opera with Puccini’s Turandot, live from the Met!

Take a front-row seat to the Metropolitan Opera’s lavish production Puccini’s Turandot as part of the popular Live in HD series. Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska stars as the cold-hearted title princess in Franco Zeffirelli’s famed staging, alongside tenor Yonghoon Lee as the bold prince determined to win her love.

Enjoy one of the great masterpieces of the Italian operatic repertoire—and hear some of the world’s most beloved melodies—live from the Met stage to cinemas nationwide on Saturday, May 7.

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska takes on the title role of Puccini’s icy princess—live in cinemas on May 7. Tenor Yonghoon Lee is the bold prince determined to win Turandot’s love, alongside soprano Ermonela Jaho as the devoted servant Liù and legendary bass Ferruccio Furlanetto as the blind king Timur. Marco Armiliato conducts Puccini’s stirring opera, which takes the stage in the company’s dazzling, ever-popular production by Franco Zeffirelli.

Music: Puccini Language: Italian, with English subtitles

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run mall

Saturday, May 7 at 12:55 pm, Encore Wednesday, May 11 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Also at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam sponsored by Community performance Series

