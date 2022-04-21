Advertisement

Radiothon benefits United Way’s ALICE program

Community Cares Radiothon benefits United Way NNY
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Community Cares Radiothon is coming up and it benefits the United Way of Northern New York.

Natasha Gamble is the United Way’s director of development. She says the event benefits the United Way’s ALICE program.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The radiothon is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 on stations operated by Community Broadcasters Inc.

Listen to those stations for instructions on how to donate. You can also donate at unitedway-nny.org.

ALICE stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed and describes families living paycheck to paycheck.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight
The scene of last October's crash in Watertown.
Man admits guilt in high speed accident on Arsenal Street
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the May 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Trial set for woman charged with running over man, killing him
Jeffrey Campos and his family lost their home to a fire. Now, he's fulfilling a lifelong dream...
Marred by tragedy, Watertown man steps into cage to put family back on its feet

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: aerobics with oomph
Raven Marsell gets set for a blast to score for Indian River in a girls' lacrosse contest...
Highlights & scores: college lacrosse, high school lacrosse & high school softball
Bill Burke of Lowville tries to enjoy tries to enjoy his outdoor furniture despite this week's...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Easter eggs, 5 generations & snow - lots of snow
Wake Up Weather
April showers by afternoon