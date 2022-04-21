Radiothon benefits United Way’s ALICE program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Community Cares Radiothon is coming up and it benefits the United Way of Northern New York.

Natasha Gamble is the United Way’s director of development. She says the event benefits the United Way’s ALICE program.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The radiothon is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 on stations operated by Community Broadcasters Inc.

Listen to those stations for instructions on how to donate. You can also donate at unitedway-nny.org.

ALICE stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed and describes families living paycheck to paycheck.

