SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. “Bob” Bierce, 67, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born on January 19, 1955, in Trenton, NJ, son of Nelson W. and Dorothy (Metelsky) Bierce. He graduated from Bayley-Ellard Regional High School in Madison, NJ in 1973. He then studied political science at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Following school, he returned to New Jersey and worked various jobs. One he greatly enjoyed was driving a book mobile for the Morris County Regional Library. It was here he met his wife, Sheryl Crankshaw. The couple was married in July 1985.

In 1988, they moved to the Town of Hounsfield and he became a store manager for Woolworth’s. He remained there until the store closed. He continued to work for various stores in the Watertown area as a store manager, retiring from Rite Aid in 2018.

Bob loved retirement. He spent his days sailing and riding his bike all over Sackets Harbor. He enjoyed meeting and visiting with people and playing the guitar. He was an active member of Airport Christian Fellowship, where he could be found playing bass on the worship team. He also loved driving down to Brooklyn and New Jersey to spend time with his beloved grandchildren and his brother.

Surviving, besides his wife, are his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rose (Maxon) Bierce, Brooklyn, NY; two grandchildren, Rowland and Margaret; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard “Rick” and Dale Bierce, NJ; many nieces and nephews; and Rowland and Margaret’s cousins, who saw him as a bonus grandfather. He was predeceased by his brother Bill.

The family will receive friends and family 6:30-8:30 PM on Friday, April 22nd and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 23rd both at Airport Christian Fellowship, 17315 NY-12F, Dexter, NY 13634. Saturday’s service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Donations may be made to Airport Christian Fellowship’s playground fund.

