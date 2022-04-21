Advertisement

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Easter eggs, 5 generations & snow - lots of snow
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Between the freaky April snow and some Easter fun, Emily Griffin had plenty of submissions to choose from for this edition of Send It To 7 Pics of the Week.

(WWNY) - It was a happy Easter at the New Testament Church in Ogdensburg. Little ones were on the hunt for eggs.

They could’ve found them at Studio Seventy One in Gouverneur, where crafters were making traditional Ukrainian eggs to raise money for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Thanks to Brittany Schermerhorn for sharing with us.

And something else happened this week. What was it ... oh, yeah, the late April snow that had many of us shaking our heads.

Poor Bill Burke in Lowville just wanted to enjoy his patio furniture.

Some north country natives made the best of it, though, like Wayne Briot in Barnes Corners or Nancy Roth’s pup in Carthage.

Out last pics for this week show five -- yes, five -- generations captured in one photo. Rene Hayes Cooper, at 106 years old, is surrounded by his family. That includes the newest addition, 4-week-old Cooper Thomas Olver, a great-great-grandson.

Thank you to everyone who submitted content this week. If you’d like to be featured next week, Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

See all of our Send It To 7 submissions below.

