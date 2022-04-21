Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Unwanted hugs, shoulder rubs and sexual comments. That’s what a Potsdam High School student says she was repeatedly subjected to by an educator and club advisor at the school.

According to court documents, 70-year-old Danny Davis harassed a female student during her freshmen and sophomore years.

On April 4, Davis spoke with 7 News about Potsdam High School’s Positivity Project Club - also known as P2. He’s a club advisor.

A little over a week later, village police arrested him on harassment and child endangerment charges.

A female student in the club told police that Davis sexually harassed her. In her statement to police, obtained by 7 News, the student says Davis told her she looked “hot,” complimented her figure, and asked her about her relationship with her boyfriend. She also claimed that Davis repeatedly hugged her and rubbed her back and shoulders.

She recounted that on the day she turned 16, Davis allegedly told her, “Whoa, you look hot. I like when you dress like that.”

The student claimed that Davis asked her to fasten his watchband on his wrist on another occasion. As she did so, she said Davis asked her, “Does this make me your boyfriend now?”

In her statement to police, the student said she was so uncomfortable with Davis’ behavior that she stopped going to P2 club meetings and events.

Potsdam School Superintendent Joann Chambers says she can’t comment on Davis’ employment status with the district but did say he has no access to school property at this time.

She added that the district is working with police and that counseling will be available for anyone in need of support when school resumes on Monday.

7 News also reached out to Davis and his lawyer, but we haven’t heard back.

Davis is set to be arraigned on the charges against him on May 4.

