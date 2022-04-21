Advertisement

SUNY Potsdam faces enrollment decline, copes

SUNY Potsdam file photo(SUNY POTSDAM)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Enrollment has dropped dramatically at SUNY Potsdam, but college officials say recovery is underway.

In fall 2021, 2,613 students enrolled at the college. That’s down 22 percent from just two years before. College officials say they have a plan to deal with that.

“It’s important for us to continue to look at our programs and to say are these the right plans for the marketplace,” said Allen Grant, Dean of the School of Education and Professional Studies.

The college has formulated what it calls an academic realignment plan. It’s already being implemented.

“It’s a healthy review of our programs with an eye to growing enrollment, innovation, what do the students of today need,” said Philip Neisser, SUNY Potsdam Officer-in-Charge.

Continuing to grow online learning is a part of it. Most graduate programs will soon be online only. That include master’s degrees teachers need for full certification.

“We have students who move downstate after getting their initial teacher license, they can continue to be a Potsdam Bear online for their advanced teacher certification,” Grant said.

The college is seeing some results already. Deposits for graduate school enrollment are up 40 percent. The college is also amping up its recruiting efforts on social media.

“We have had to do different things to tell people we’re here. So they take a look at SUNY Potsdam. And if they take a look they decide to come here often,” said Neisser.

Neisser and Grant say no layoffs are planned. And hiring is still going on for faculty positions.

College officials also said there will be some changes on campus to create greater efficiency. One dining hall will close. One dormitory will not house students this coming year. The Starbucks at the Crane School will move to the student union.

