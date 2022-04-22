An average Friday to a nice weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain chances will be dying off overnight tonight.

Friday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds before clearing out by the afternoon and highs in the mid 50′s.

Saturday will be mostly dry before rain chance come into the forecast late in the afternoon to evening hours. High’s Saturday will make it into the mid to upper 50′s.

Sunday will be a very nice day with high’s in the 70′s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be another warm day with highs around 70 with rain coming into the forecast late from a passing cold front.

Temperatures will be falling back below average by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.