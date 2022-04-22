Advertisement

An average Friday to a nice weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain chances will be dying off overnight tonight.

Friday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds before clearing out by the afternoon and highs in the mid 50′s.

Saturday will be mostly dry before rain chance come into the forecast late in the afternoon to evening hours. High’s Saturday will make it into the mid to upper 50′s.

Sunday will be a very nice day with high’s in the 70′s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be another warm day with highs around 70 with rain coming into the forecast late from a passing cold front.

Temperatures will be falling back below average by the middle of next week.

