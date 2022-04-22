Athlete of the Week: Ethan Crouse

(WWNY) - This week, we honor Ethan Crouse of Beaver River. This talented bowler’s talents transcend high school as he is one of the best in the area.

He has 3 sanctioned 300 games, 2 sanctioned 800 series with a high series of 855. He placed 41st at the jr. gold out of 670 juniors nationally.

He was the 2021 under 15 Pepsi state champion; his youth average 239 for 78 games.

He’s also an outstanding trap shooter.

Ethan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 22, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler's report

