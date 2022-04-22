Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Ethan Crouse

Ethan Crouse
Ethan Crouse(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WWNY) - This week, we honor Ethan Crouse of Beaver River. This talented bowler’s talents transcend high school as he is one of the best in the area.

He has 3 sanctioned 300 games, 2 sanctioned 800 series with a high series of 855. He placed 41st at the jr. gold out of 670 juniors nationally.

He was the 2021 under 15 Pepsi state champion; his youth average 239 for 78 games.

He’s also an outstanding trap shooter.

Ethan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 22, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

