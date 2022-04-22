Advertisement

Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests

The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.(xanatos1000 via Canva)
By WCCO staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Some children in Minnesota celebrated Earth Day by releasing more than 100,000 ladybugs inside the Mall of America.

There are over 30,000 live plants on the property, including 400 live trees.

The mall has found the most effective way to deal with bugs are bugs.

The center has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years. It’s also been environmentally friendly since it opened in 1992.

The mall recycles more than 60% of its waste, uses passive solar energy from skylights, relies on LED bulbs and sends food waste to a local hog farm.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid
Dan Davis
Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of selling vehicle he didn’t own
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight

Latest News

FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden signs order to protect old-growth forests from fire
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille...
Husband, wife charged with murder of wife’s grandmother
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says