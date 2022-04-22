Advertisement

A clear, comfortable day & looking nice for the weekend

It's looking like a pretty nice weekend.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - We’ve been waiting for a day like this.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, perfect for any Earth Day activities on your calendar.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight. Lows will be around 30.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of late-afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It gets very warm for Sunday. It will be partly sunny with a very small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain late in the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain each day for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and in the 40s on Wednesday.

Friday will mostly cloudy and in the upper 40s.

