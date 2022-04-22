Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Dale F. Dedrick, age 65, of Gouverneur(WWNY)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Dale F. Dedrick, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. There is no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Dale was born on November 1, 1956 in Gouverneur to the late Clarence B. and Marlene (Apple) Dedrick. He attended school in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur. A marriage to Bonita Savage ended in divorce.

Dale worked for Boyer’s Furniture store in Ogdensburg, worked on Bill Master’s Farm, and was a maintenance man for Boyer’s and for various people in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur before becoming disabled.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and his lottery tickets. Above all, he loved time spent with his family.

His survivors include his four children, Heather Savage of Brier Hill, Roy Dedrick and his wife, Heidi, of Hailesboro, Alice Dedrick and her companion, Kevin Stiles, of Hailesboro, and Nicole Carlisle and her companion, Adam Holder, a brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Michelle Dedrick of Gouverneur and a sister, Judy Cyrus of Gouverneur. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Dale is predeceased by 3 brothers, Pat, Clarence, and Bobby Dedrick, and a granddaughter, Cassidy Stiles.

Donations in memory of Dale may be made to the American Heart Association.

