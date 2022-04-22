Effort underway to keep bells tolling in Sackets Harbor

Emily Griffin takes us to historic Sackets Harbor, where she toured the bell tower that overlooks the village.

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The bell tower on Sackets Harbor’s United Presbyterian Church has been ringing in every hour on the hour for more than 120 years.

It all started with one woman: Marietta Pickering Hay.

“In 1893, Marietta Pickering Hay wanted some chimes for the village, so she had a chime of nine,” said Richards Stephens, who co-chairs the clock bell tower restoration project.

“She had the steeple rebuilt and a chime of nine put in,” he said. “When that church burnt, of course the chimes came down.”

It was 1899 when the original church fell to fire. But Marietta was determined to let the music play. She donated money for the church to be rebuilt -- even better.

“Mrs. Hay said, ‘I want a tower, I want it to house my chimes, I’ll put a chime of ten, and I want a library. The village needs a library,’” Stephens said.

There are several floors to the tower, connected by a winding staircase. Two of the floors were libraries. As the village grew, so did the collection, eventually expanding to its own building right next door.

Most everything else in the church remained the same, though. The same organ, the same pews, the same stained-glass windows, and the same chimes singing to villagers on special events like birthdays and holidays.

“We really pride ourselves on the history of the building, and now it’s the tower that needs work,” Stephens said. “So, we’re working very diligently to get that tower so it will last another 120 years.”

After years of bracing the Lake Ontario wind, the tower needs structural refurbishing. Experts are using the same bricks, though, and even the same blend of mortar that was originally used.

“Structural investigations have been done by engineering firms and masonry specialists and well over $600,000 of work has been identified,” Janet Quinn, project co-chair, said. “Three hundred thousand has been completed or currently underway and now the remaining $300,000 is before us.”

The vision is to restore the tower floors, peel back the plaster, find a use for the old library rooms, and shine those chimes.

It’s music to Marietta’s ears, music to ours, and music for generations to come.

If you want to donate to the restoration project, you can do so through the Northern New York Community Foundation or through the website that will be launching in the next few weeks: www.restoreshtower.org.

