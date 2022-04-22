Former SUNY Potsdam student accused of first-degree rape

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A former SUNY Potsdam student has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.

Officials say 18-year-old Jared Hussey is accused of having sex with someone who was incapable of consenting because they were physically helpless.

The alleged rape occurred on December 4 in the village of Potsdam, according to an indictment handed up in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

SUNY Potsdam officials say the alleged rape took place off-campus.

The college confirms Hussey was enrolled as a student when the incident occurred and lived on campus. He is no longer enrolled at SUNY Potsdam.

