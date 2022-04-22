Advertisement

Former SUNY Potsdam student accused of first-degree rape

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A former SUNY Potsdam student has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.

Officials say 18-year-old Jared Hussey is accused of having sex with someone who was incapable of consenting because they were physically helpless.

The alleged rape occurred on December 4 in the village of Potsdam, according to an indictment handed up in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

SUNY Potsdam officials say the alleged rape took place off-campus.

The college confirms Hussey was enrolled as a student when the incident occurred and lived on campus. He is no longer enrolled at SUNY Potsdam.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid
Dan Davis
Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of selling vehicle he didn’t own
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Shawn Exford
Murderer, arsonist Shawn Exford sentenced
Opening is Saturday, April 30
Hip-Hop Architecture Exhibit at Everson
Michael Snow pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to the death of 21-year-old SUNY...
Snow pleads not guilty in SUNY Potsdam student’s death