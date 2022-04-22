Highlights & scores: Frontier League laxers brave the elements
(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse was the only action taking place on a rainy Thursday.
Girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Adams: the South Jeff Lady Spartans host Watertown.
Less than a minute in, Macy Schultz connects, putting the Lady Spartans in front 1-0.
Then it’s Savannah Hodges going top shelf for the tally: 2-0 South Jeff.
A little over a minute later, Jordyn Badalato sneaks one between the pipes: 3-0.
With the score 4-0, Hodges goes behind the back for the score. It’s 5-0 South Jeff.
Necia Smith gets Watertown on the board, but South Jeff beats Watertown 17-4
Indian River hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Philadelphia.
Second half: Ally LaMora rips yarn. Indian River is in front 15-4.
Carthage answers when Gracie Highers splits the pipes. It’s 15-5 Indian River.
Lady Warriors answer when Micheala Delles goes top corner. It’s 16-5 Indian River.
Lilly Walsh makes it 17-5.
Indian River goes on to beat Carthage 20-5
Boy’ Frontier League lacrosse action from Carthage: Comets host Indian River.
First quarter: Carthage gets the scoring underway on Carter Kempney’s blast. 1-0 Comets.
The Warriors tie it up when Rowan Marsell scores from the tough angle. Now it’s 1-all.
With the score 2-1, Carthage Kempney scores his third of the game, putting the Comets up 3-1
Lincoln Escudero’s rocket tickles twine. Carthage is in front 4-1.
Marcus Hickey makes it a 5-1 game.
Carthage holds on to beat Indian River 11-10
Boy’s Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High: Cyclones meet General Brown.
Third quarter: It’s 3-1 Watertown when Nico Spaziani finds the net, upping the Cyclones’ lead to 4-1.
Then it’s Mick O’Donnell on the doorstep, and it’s 5-1 Cyclones.
Jack Clough increases the Watertown lead with the score from point-blank range. It’s 6-1 Watertown.
Fourth quarter: Jack Adams makes it 7-1 Cyclones.
Watertown beats General Brown 9-1
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jeff 14, Watertown 4
Indian River 20, Carthage 5
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Carthage 11, Indian River 10
Watertown 9, General Brown 1
