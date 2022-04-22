Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Frontier League laxers brave the elements

Highlights & scores: Frontier League laxers brave the elements
By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse was the only action taking place on a rainy Thursday.

Girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Adams: the South Jeff Lady Spartans host Watertown.

Less than a minute in, Macy Schultz connects, putting the Lady Spartans in front 1-0.

Then it’s Savannah Hodges going top shelf for the tally: 2-0 South Jeff.

A little over a minute later, Jordyn Badalato sneaks one between the pipes: 3-0.

With the score 4-0, Hodges goes behind the back for the score. It’s 5-0 South Jeff.

Necia Smith gets Watertown on the board, but South Jeff beats Watertown 17-4

Indian River hosted Carthage in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Philadelphia.

Second half: Ally LaMora rips yarn. Indian River is in front 15-4.

Carthage answers when Gracie Highers splits the pipes. It’s 15-5 Indian River.

Lady Warriors answer when Micheala Delles goes top corner. It’s 16-5 Indian River.

Lilly Walsh makes it 17-5.

Indian River goes on to beat Carthage 20-5

Boy’ Frontier League lacrosse action from Carthage: Comets host Indian River.

First quarter: Carthage gets the scoring underway on Carter Kempney’s blast. 1-0 Comets.

The Warriors tie it up when Rowan Marsell scores from the tough angle. Now it’s 1-all.

With the score 2-1, Carthage Kempney scores his third of the game, putting the Comets up 3-1

Lincoln Escudero’s rocket tickles twine. Carthage is in front 4-1.

Marcus Hickey makes it a 5-1 game.

Carthage holds on to beat Indian River 11-10

Boy’s Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High: Cyclones meet General Brown.

Third quarter: It’s 3-1 Watertown when Nico Spaziani finds the net, upping the Cyclones’ lead to 4-1.

Then it’s Mick O’Donnell on the doorstep, and it’s 5-1 Cyclones.

Jack Clough increases the Watertown lead with the score from point-blank range. It’s 6-1 Watertown.

Fourth quarter: Jack Adams makes it 7-1 Cyclones.

Watertown beats General Brown 9-1

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jeff 14, Watertown 4

Indian River 20, Carthage 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 11, Indian River 10

Watertown 9, General Brown 1

