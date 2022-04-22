Advertisement

Husband, wife charged with murder of wife’s grandmother

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A husband and wife in North Carolina have been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the wife’s grandmother.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille Wamsley, 46, were charged Thursday for the murder of Nellie Sullivan, Wamsley’s grandmother.

Sullivan’s body was found last week, and detectives say an autopsy gave them probable cause to charge Barnes and Wamsley for murder.

The investigation began in December 2020 when Barnes and Wamsley were first taken into custody on numerous charges, including animal cruelty and drug possession. Shortly after, the two were charged with concealing a death in relation to Sullivan. However, investigators did not locate Sullivan’s remains until last week.

“Since the beginning of this investigation we have sought to locate Ms. Sullivan’s remains, afford her the respect she deserved, and restore dignity to the life she once lived,” said Angie Tullis, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes and Wamsley are expected in court May 31.

