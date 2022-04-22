Jefferson Community College celebrates Earth Week with shoreline cleanup

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this Earth Day eve, rain and wind didn’t stop students and faculty at Jefferson Community College from cleaning up.

With gloves on and grabbers in hand, nearly 30 students and faculty picked up trash along the Black River behind campus.

It’s part of a project initiated by senior Justyce Countryman, who said he’s thrilled to bring the cleanup back after two years off because of COVID-19.

“I’m really proud that I’m going to be part of a community that’s going to help get this back together, and see if we can not only do a small part for our community, but the whole world as well,” Countryman said.

While some of the students got extra credit, many were just volunteering their time.

