June A. Drake, 69, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - June A. Drake, 69, of Maple St., Black River, died Thursday morning, April 21,2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg where she had been a patient for two weeks.

June was born on June 10, 1952, in Carthage, the twin daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Gyurko) Kline. She attended Carthage Central High School. She married Floyd C. Drake on June 21, 1997, at their home in Black River. June was previously married to Ronald Clark and Norman Hosmer. June was employed for many years by Climax MFG in both Castorland and Lowville.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 673 of Black River.

She is survived by her husband: Floyd C. Drake of Black River, a daughter: Holly Gagnon of Great Bend, a son: Michael Clark of Carthage, 3 Granddaughters and 3 Great Grandchildren, two sisters: Christine Leeder of Harrisville and Marsha Kline of Carthage, two brothers: James Redmond of Carthage and Patrick Redmond of Waterford, MI and several nieces and nephews.

June is predeceased by her son, Stephen Clark and three sisters, her twin, Judy Carter, Mary Lou Peebles and Gloria Barrett.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 29,2022 at 1:00pm in St. James Cemetery, Carthage with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

