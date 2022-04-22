Advertisement

Lewis County sheriff withdraws as gubernatorial candidate, endorses Giuliani

Andrew Giuliani (left) shakes hands with Mike Carpinelli
Andrew Giuliani (left) shakes hands with Mike Carpinelli(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has officially withdrawn his name from the race for governor and endorsed Andrew Giuliani for the job.

The announcement was made during Giuliani’s visit to Lyons Falls on Friday.

Giuliani is expecting Carpinelli’s endorsement to be the first of several for his campaign, possibly including former President Trump.

“I’ve known the president for over 20 years. I worked for him for four years. I’m going to be genuine with New Yorkers, and I’m going to let them decide whether or not my background, whether not my goals, my values, are right for this state...It sounds like he’s waiting for the debates to see where he is going to stand. I think he will be very satisfied with our performance in the debates,” said Giuliani.

Giuliani is one of four Republican candidates vying for the job currently held by Democrat Kathy Hochul. Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson, and Rob Astorino all have campaigns underway as well.

