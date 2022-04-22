Murderer, arsonist Shawn Exford sentenced

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Convicted murderer and arsonist Shawn Exford is going to prison.

The Lowville man was sentenced Friday in Lewis County Court to 25 years to life behind bars at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

He set a fire at an apartment at 7525 South State Street in Lowville in November 2019.

The blaze killed 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne and 58-year-old Catherine Crego and injured another.

During Friday’s sentencing, Exford told the court he was not upset with the jury’s verdict, however, he will never admit to something he did not do.

He also said he doesn’t remember some events from that night and he did not intentionally mean to hurt anyone.

Exford said he was sorry to victims Cathy Crego and Saratina Kilbourne, and that his family has been through enough during the trial.

Judge Daniel King said Exford’s statement proves he failed and continues to fail to accept accountability for his actions, often putting the blame elsewhere.

He said Exford has expressed no remorse for his actions.

The judge added while he feels for what Exford’s family is going through, nothing can compare to what the families of the victims are going through.

He told Exford his comments “fall on deaf ears.”

Last month, a jury took just one hour to find Exford guilty of all 13 charges contained in his indictment.

Those charges include four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

