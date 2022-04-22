Advertisement

Murderer, arsonist Shawn Exford sentenced

Shawn Exford
Shawn Exford(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Convicted murderer and arsonist Shawn Exford is going to prison.

The Lowville man was sentenced Friday in Lewis County Court to 25 years to life behind bars at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

He set a fire at an apartment at 7525 South State Street in Lowville in November 2019.

The blaze killed 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne and 58-year-old Catherine Crego and injured another.

During Friday’s sentencing, Exford told the court he was not upset with the jury’s verdict, however, he will never admit to something he did not do.

He also said he doesn’t remember some events from that night and he did not intentionally mean to hurt anyone.

Exford said he was sorry to victims Cathy Crego and Saratina Kilbourne, and that his family has been through enough during the trial.

Judge Daniel King said Exford’s statement proves he failed and continues to fail to accept accountability for his actions, often putting the blame elsewhere.

He said Exford has expressed no remorse for his actions.

The judge added while he feels for what Exford’s family is going through, nothing can compare to what the families of the victims are going through.

He told Exford his comments “fall on deaf ears.”

Last month, a jury took just one hour to find Exford guilty of all 13 charges contained in his indictment.

Those charges include four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid
Dan Davis
Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of selling vehicle he didn’t own
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Gavel
Former SUNY Potsdam student accused of first-degree rape
Opening is Saturday, April 30
Hip-Hop Architecture Exhibit at Everson
Michael Snow pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to the death of 21-year-old SUNY...
Snow pleads not guilty in SUNY Potsdam student’s death