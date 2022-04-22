Advertisement

Restaurants & bars get ready to send drinks out the door again

Area restaurants and bars are gearing up for drinks-to-go. The pandemic-era policy expired last...
Area restaurants and bars are gearing up for drinks-to-go. The pandemic-era policy expired last year, but was so popular, it was reborn in this year's budget.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lime, salt, and chamoy can be some of the garnishes for alcoholic beverages. During the COVID pandemic it became an option to take drinks to-go. However, the state policy which allowed that expired last summer.

After this year’s state’s budget proposal passed, drinks-to-go is back into play. Businesses are now finding ways to promote this option.

“Botanas for us is like appetizers,” Primo’s de Tico’s owner Elizabeth Gamez said. “It’s a big thing in Texas as well. They go with chicharrones which is kind of like a pork skin, with other different kinds of appetizers, shrimp, peanuts, cucumbers.”

Gamez says these can go with drinks like Modelos, micheladas, and margaritas.

During COVID, the restaurant sold sealed beers with garnished cups on the side.

“We’re waiting to get something in writing that is permitted,” Gamez said. “That way we can actually sell margaritas and daquiris and any other kind of drinks that are open.”

Gamez says although their main priority is the quality of their food, alcohol sales are always good for the business.

Other restaurants with a bar scene like Bad Apple Saloon say they can’t wait, either, to switch things up this time around.

“Our bloody Mary’s were very popular, so we’re going to bring that back and try to have a new design on how to have those best to-go, because we do a loaded bloody Mary,” manager Sarah Rust said. “It’s got your celery, bacon, snacks skewer.”

Rust says they’re planning to get pouches for their drinks. She says this would make it easier for the restaurant to include all the garnishes.

Several other restaurants and bars in the area like Primo’s de Tico’s are transitioning to selling drinks to-go.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid
Dan Davis
Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of selling vehicle he didn’t own
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight

Latest News

New York State Capitol
Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
WWNY Jefferson Community College celebrates Earth Week with shoreline cleanup
On this Earth Day eve, rain and wind didn’t stop students and faculty at Jefferson Community...
Jefferson Community College celebrates Earth Week with shoreline cleanup