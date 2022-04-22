Restaurants & bars get ready to send drinks out the door again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lime, salt, and chamoy can be some of the garnishes for alcoholic beverages. During the COVID pandemic it became an option to take drinks to-go. However, the state policy which allowed that expired last summer.

After this year’s state’s budget proposal passed, drinks-to-go is back into play. Businesses are now finding ways to promote this option.

“Botanas for us is like appetizers,” Primo’s de Tico’s owner Elizabeth Gamez said. “It’s a big thing in Texas as well. They go with chicharrones which is kind of like a pork skin, with other different kinds of appetizers, shrimp, peanuts, cucumbers.”

Gamez says these can go with drinks like Modelos, micheladas, and margaritas.

During COVID, the restaurant sold sealed beers with garnished cups on the side.

“We’re waiting to get something in writing that is permitted,” Gamez said. “That way we can actually sell margaritas and daquiris and any other kind of drinks that are open.”

Gamez says although their main priority is the quality of their food, alcohol sales are always good for the business.

Other restaurants with a bar scene like Bad Apple Saloon say they can’t wait, either, to switch things up this time around.

“Our bloody Mary’s were very popular, so we’re going to bring that back and try to have a new design on how to have those best to-go, because we do a loaded bloody Mary,” manager Sarah Rust said. “It’s got your celery, bacon, snacks skewer.”

Rust says they’re planning to get pouches for their drinks. She says this would make it easier for the restaurant to include all the garnishes.

Several other restaurants and bars in the area like Primo’s de Tico’s are transitioning to selling drinks to-go.

