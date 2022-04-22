Shirley M. Rowsam, 84, of Lowville (WWNY)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Rowsam, 84, of Rector Road, Lowville passed away Friday morning, April 22, 2022 at her home under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

Shirley is survived by her four children, Beverly and Paul Hoerner of Anderson, SC; Stanley and Darlene Rowsam of Copenhagen; Rodney and Sharon Rowsam of Boonville; and Richard Rowsam and his companion Kelly McCarthy of Lowville; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Karl Kirk of Talcottville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John, who passed away on September 15, 2021; a grandson, Bryan Rowsam; two brothers, Robert and Charles Kirk.

Shirley was born on December 2, 1937 at home in the Town of Boonville, a daughter of the late Stanley and Dorothy Koster Kirk and graduated from Boonville High School. On June 25, 1960 she married John E. Rowsam at the United Methodist Church of Boonville with the Rev. Alton Parker officating. Shirley raised her family and was a homemaker, working alongside her husband on the family farm.

Shirley enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, playing cards, and traveling with her husband and family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367, or West Lowville Rural Cemetery Association 7546 State Route 12 Lowville NY, 13367 or Office of the Aging P.O. Box 193, Lowville NY, 13367.

