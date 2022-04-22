Advertisement

Snow pleads not guilty in SUNY Potsdam student’s death

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The suspect in SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell’s death made his first appearance in St. Lawrence County Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Michael Snow, 31, of Massena faces charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal use of a firearm in Howell’s death.

He faces up to life in prison.

A grand jury indicted him on the charges on March 31.

On Friday morning, Judge Gregory Storie ordered Snow held at the county jail without bail.

He has been incarcerated since police raided his apartment in Massena Feb. 19 -- the day after Howell was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds just off campus.

The 21-year-old Howell was pronounced dead a short time later at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

A scheduled April 11 arraignment for Snow was canceled after he showed COVID-like symptoms at the jail.

