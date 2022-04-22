SPCA: lazy, loving Aisling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aisling has been at the Jefferson County SPCA for a little over a month.

Medical director Janea Bartlett said Aisling acts like she’s not feeling well, but her blood tests come back normal.

“She’s just a slow, lazy, loving cat.”

All she seems to need is a forever home.

And it’s kitten season. The shelter has kittens in foster care ranging from 2 to 6 weeks old, “so there should be lots of kittens coming soon.”

The SPCA is hosting a cornhole tournament on June 4 at Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor. It’s $30 per person to enter. The money will go toward an x-ray machine and other equipment for the shelter’s medical facility.

You can find out more and check out available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

