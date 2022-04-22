Advertisement

TV Dinner: Chicken Piccata

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning is ready for spring. He shows us how to prepare a nice, light dish that’s perfect for the season. Or any season, really.

He says this is also great for codfish. He serves it with jasmine rice. You can also use pasta or mashed potatoes.

Chicken Piccata

- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/2 inch thick

- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

- 1/4 cup bread crumbs

- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

- Salt & pepper

- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon butter, divided

- 2 tablespoons olive

- 1/4 cup white wine

- 1/4 cup chicken stock

- Juice of half a lemon

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tablespoon capers

- 1 teaspoon butter

- Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Mix flour, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Press mixture into chicken, making sure it’s completely coated. Let chicken rest in room temperature for about half an hour.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter with olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté chicken until browned on both sides and cooked through. Remove from pan and set aside.

Deglaze pan with wine and stock. Add lemon juice, garlic, and capers. Season with more salt and pepper. Finish sauce with 1 teaspoon butter.

Serve chicken over rice, pasta, or mashed potatoes. Pour sauce over chicken. Garnish with parsley.

