Bonnie R. Stickney, 77, of Massena (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie R. Stickney, 77, of East Hatfield Street, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon, April 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Bonnie was born on February 21, 1945, in Massena, the daughter of the late Richard E. Linehan and Lenore Eurto and was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School. For over 20 years, she was the price manager for P&C Foods in Massena and also was a self-employed dog groomer. Throughout her life, she was an avid supporter of local SPCA’s and Humane Societies. She enjoyed watching Sci-Fi television shows, a good cup of coffee, all animals and she cherished the times she was able to spend with her family especially her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her sons, Rick and Shelly Stickney of Norfolk and Randy Stickney and Debbie Thompson of Massena; her grandchildren, Rachel and Aaron Raymo of Baldwinsville, Miriah Stickney and Bryant Wickwire of Parishville, and Tanner Stickney of Massena; her great grandchildren, Evie, Indie, Lucy, Ty, and Gavin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard on May 17, 2018.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to a local SPCA or Humane Society.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

