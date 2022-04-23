Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Officials say an inmate being transferred into Cape Vincent Correctional Facility Friday became violent, using a razor melted into a pen cap to attack a corrections officer.

NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers says the inmate slashed the officer in the face. Four other officers who helped subdue the attack were also injured.

Powers says the inmate has a history of violent behavior and was coming to Cape Vincent Correctional from Gouverneur Correctional. He had just finished a rehabilitation program as part of the HALT Act, a new law that limits the amount of time inmates can be put in segregated confinement to 15 days, among other things.

HALT stands for “Human Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement.” It took effect on April 1st and since then, Powers says there have been 55 violent incidents involving inmates at prisons throughout New York State.

“This legislation is garbage and needs to be repealed to maintain safety for security and civilian staff and the inmate (population),” Powers told 7 News.

North country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk also voiced concern on social media:

Lawmakers who support the HALT Act say the use of segregated confinement is unethical and inhumane. They believe the law focuses on reforming inmates, as opposed to punishing them.

The attack at Cape Vincent follows other violent incidents at prisons this week. The corrections officers union reports three officers were injured after being attacked by two inmates Tuesday at Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone.

On April 13th, Powers says an officer at Ogdensburg’s Riverview Correctional Facility was assaulted by an inmate who had just been transferred from the HALT program at Gouverneur.

Powers says the inmate involved in the Cape Vincent Correctional attack has now been moved to a maximum security prison.

