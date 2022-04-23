David R. LaRocque, 73, of Canton (WWNY)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - David R. LaRocque, 73, of Canton, NY, passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

David is survived by his wife, Shirley Larocque of Canton; children Rebecca Hamilton and her husband William of Canton, Nicole LaRocque of Canton; siblings Jeffery Larocque of Lisbon, Timothy (Laura) LaRocque of Tupper Lake, Rebecca (Bart) Stryker of Louisiana; grandchildren Paige (Edward) Hamilton Bortnick, Conner Jacob Montroy, Joshua Hamilton, Zachary William Hamilton; great grandchildren, Jocelyn Rose and Caroline Grace Bortnick, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 infant children, Kimberly, Stephanie, and Todd LaRocque.

David was born in on October 29, 1948, in Tupper Lake, NY the son of the late Raymond and Pricilla (Churco) LaRocque. He married Shirley Furnia on August 31, 1968, at St. Alphonsus Church officiated by Rev. William O’Reilly. David graduated from Tupper Lake Highschool in 1966 and went on to Adirondack Community College, where he obtained his Associate degree. He was part of the Army reserves and worked as a Police Officer for the Tupper Lake Police Department, then the SUNY Potsdam Campus Police until his retirement in 2004.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. David was a member of the Racquette River Gun Club in Canton.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to the Children’s Cancer Fund Ronald McDonald House Charities 1100 East Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13210.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

