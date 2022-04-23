Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Lahey Lenney, 91, formerly of Massena (WWNY)

RICHMOND, Texas (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Lahey Lenney of Richmond, TX, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the age of 91. Elizabeth was born on December 5, 1930 in Massena, NY to the late William and Jane (Hourihan) Lahey.

After graduating from Massena Central High School, Liz went to Potsdam State University Teachers College. Upon graduation, she was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Massena Central School system for more than 30 years, until her retirement in 1986.

Liz married William (Bill) Lenney on March 26, 1951 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Massena, NY. They went on to raise four children together; Jane, Susan, Thomas, and Robert.

Liz was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle, all the while enjoying the beauty of the St. Lawrence River from their home on Wilson Hill. Liz ably assisted Bill in their mutual quest to research the genealogy and history of the Lenney and Lahey story, taking special pride in their Irish heritage.

Liz and Bill moved to Palm City, FL in 2019 and then to Richmond, TX in 2020 to be near family. Liz was predeceased by her husband William Lenney, daughter Jane Lenney Daniels, and son Robert (Bob) Lenney. She is survived by daughter Susan and husband John Ashley of Eureka, MO; son Thomas and wife Tamara Lenney of Fulshear, TX; son-in-law Robert Daniels of Hampstead, NH; and daughter-in-law Victoria Lenney of Jupiter, FL; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY. There will be no public calling hours at this time. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville, NY.

