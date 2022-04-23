Family focused: Miller’s Meat Market celebrates 60 years

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sixty years of marriage is known as the diamond anniversary. For the Miller family, sixty years of business is known as the meat anniversary.

“My father bought the store 60 years ago, on my eighth birthday,” said owner Dan Miller

Miller’s Meat Market serves up custom cuts of beef, pork, and venison for north country residents. They have been doing so for three generations.

Saturday marked 60 years in operation for the family-run business. And for Dan, it also marked his 68th birthday.

“We’re doing hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries for a dollar,” he said. “1962 prices.”

Miller’s, then a general store, was founded in 1962. Carl Miller moved north to Lowville from Syracuse and bought a country store to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

“We have a great business but it’s because of the foundation that grandpa Carl, and my father has laid for me,” said business co-owner Darrell Miller. “So, the challenge is as a third generation to figure out how to keep that ball rolling.”

“My son’s got a lot of ideas,” Dan said. “I think in a couple years we’ll probably build onto the store and have some more room on it.”

As Darrell aims to lead Miller’s into the next generation, Dad knows the family business is in good hands.

“My son is a visionary,” Dan said.

High praise from a proud father to a son who looks to pay it forward.

“Hopefully, Lord willing, we’ll hand it down to the fourth generation,” Darrell said.

