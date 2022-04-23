A few showers this weekend, but still nice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will start to build in overnight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will be dry, but as we get into the afternoon hours rain chances start to go up as scattered rain moves in. Highs Saturday will make it in to the mid 50′s.

Sunday we will see a few left over showers early in the morning before clouds clear out for the afternoon with highs making it in to the 70′s!

Monday will be another day where highs make it into the 70′s. However, rain chances will also come into the forecast as a cold front is set move through later in the day.

This cold front will cause temperatures to drop back below average starting Tuesday and lasting for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.