Funeral mass for Josephine J. Masiello, 88, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The funeral mass for Josephine J. Masiello will be held on Friday, April 29, at 10 AM at St. Anthony’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Masiello, 88, of Watertown died October 12, 2021. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

