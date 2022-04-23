Advertisement

State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - State Police are looking into what’s being described as an accidental drowning in the Town of Antwerp.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was found at the bottom of her family’s Pulpit Rock Road pool Friday night at 9:53.

Officials say she left the home without her father’s knowledge and either entered or fell into the pool.

When emergency crews responded to the home, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child. She was taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State Police say they’re continuing their investigation.

