State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp

TOWN OF ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - State Police are looking into what’s being described as an accidental drowning in the Town of Antwerp.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was found at the bottom of her family’s Pulpit Rock Road pool Friday night at 9:53.

Officials say she left the home without her father’s knowledge and either entered or fell into the pool.

When emergency crews responded to the home, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child. She was taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State Police say they’re continuing their investigation.

