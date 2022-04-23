Advertisement

Stefanik still supports McCarthy, despite his lie

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik continues to support Kevin McCarthy, the leader of Republicans in the House of Representatives.

That’s even though McCarthy has been caught in a lie - denying he ever planned to urge former president Donald Trump to resign, when an audio recording caught McCarthy saying he was considering doing just that.

“Congresswoman Stefanik supports Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House,” said Alex DeGrasse, senior advisor to Stefanik.

“She is working tirelessly to ensure we flip the House, win a Republican Majority this November, and save the country from Joe Biden and House Democrats’ failed Far-Left agenda hurting hardworking families in the North Country and across America.”

Stefanik is the number three Republican in the House, taking a leadership role last year after Republicans ousted congresswoman Liz Cheney - a critic of former president Trump - from leadership. Stefanik is closely allied with Trump.

Several prominent Republicans, including Cheney, Steve Scalese, the number two Republican in the House, and Stefanik denied being the source of the audio released by the New York Times. The question of who was responsible for providing the audio to the newspaper was a hot topic in Washington political circles Friday.

“No. Sorry to disappoint you scott. She was not in leadership and not even on the call,” DeGrasse said in an emailed response to a question from 7 News.

