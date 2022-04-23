Advertisement

Sylvia Irene Smith Revelle Sanger, 79, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sylvia Sanger, 79, Watertown, NY, died on April 20th, 2022 at 10:46am surrounded by her children at Samaritan Summit Village.

She was a Registered Nurse and traveled the world with her family, until she suffered a stroke in 1992 while living in Oswego, NY. While a resident of Samaritan Keep Nursing Home and Samaritan Summit Village she loved to garden, plant flowers and was an advocate for those around her. She loved to venture out of the nursing home as often as she could, even traveling out of state to visit her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children and their families, her sister and her family and many friends.

Per her wishes she did not want any services but a private family gathering in which her memory will be honored. In memorial, please plant a flower or tree. Donations can be made to the Samaritan Summit Village, Activities Department.

Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St Watertown, NY 13601.Online condolences may be made at www.clevelenadfhinc.com

