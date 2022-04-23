Advertisement

In Watertown, the “Taste” returns

Watertown's Taste of the Town returns after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Watertown's Taste of the Town returns after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From Thai food, to Italian Food, and desserts, people had a lot to choose from at Taste of the Town.

The event was held in-person for the first time since 2019. It was canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were about two dozen vendors at Jefferson Community College for the event, which highlights food from local shops and restaurants. One of the organizers says that’s a little less than usual but he says it’s just great to hold the event in-person again.

“People are very excited to be back, the vendors certainly like to be in-person, face-to-face to see their customers,” said event co-chair Patrick Signor. “The Rotary Club certainly likes to interact with all the restaurants, who’ve been great supporters for us. And I think people just really enjoy it and are happy to be back out.”

Taste of the Town is organized by the Sunrise Rotary of Watertown and it serves as a fundraiser for the group. Signor says they’ll donate some of the money to a local charity, as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Exford
Murderer, arsonist Shawn Exford sentenced
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
Michael Snow pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to the death of 21-year-old SUNY...
Snow pleads not guilty in SUNY Potsdam student’s death
Gavel
Former SUNY Potsdam student accused of first-degree rape
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg mayor plans ‘significant’ changes to police, fire departments

Latest News

Miller's Meat Market in Lewis County is celebrating 60 years
Family focused: Miller’s Meat Market celebrates 60 years
State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
Stefanik still supports McCarthy, despite his lie
WWNY Blast From the Past: local art in 2010
WWNY Blast From the Past: local art in 2010