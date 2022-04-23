In Watertown, the “Taste” returns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From Thai food, to Italian Food, and desserts, people had a lot to choose from at Taste of the Town.

The event was held in-person for the first time since 2019. It was canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were about two dozen vendors at Jefferson Community College for the event, which highlights food from local shops and restaurants. One of the organizers says that’s a little less than usual but he says it’s just great to hold the event in-person again.

“People are very excited to be back, the vendors certainly like to be in-person, face-to-face to see their customers,” said event co-chair Patrick Signor. “The Rotary Club certainly likes to interact with all the restaurants, who’ve been great supporters for us. And I think people just really enjoy it and are happy to be back out.”

Taste of the Town is organized by the Sunrise Rotary of Watertown and it serves as a fundraiser for the group. Signor says they’ll donate some of the money to a local charity, as well.

