Adironduck race makes in-person return

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A splash of yellow with a hint of silver. Rubber duckies paddled their way to the finish line.

Hundreds came to experience the 28th annual Adironduck race. It’s the first time the event has been in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really great to be back, after all these years,” said participant Kari Hoppel. “I’ve been coming since I was a kid. Nice turn out today.”

The Oswegatchie Educational Center holds this annual event to raise money for youth leadership scholarships. The educational center’s executive director, Todd Lighthall, says this race is a key component to making camp affordable. He says it feels good to be back.

“We were able to welcome people back,” Lighthall said. “And rain or shine they come out. But when it’s shining they slam us.”

The race featured about 5,600 ducks. Each one was bought by a supporter. All told, the event is raising thousands of dollars for the Oswegatchie Educational Center.

Although the duck race is the main attraction, other events are offered for family and friends to enjoy.

“We’ve been just walking around got some funnel cake, some lemonade,” said visitor Winter Cobb. “We looked at the vendors. Awesome vendors here, it’s a very beautiful day.”

The educational center’s staff says the community’s support is appreciated.

“It’s pretty awesome to work and live in a place of family attitude, an environment that’s actually team built,” said education center leader Rolland Krohn.

Krohn says his team focuses on teaching the youth how to develop leadership and team building skills.

Some Future Farmers of America youth say supporting events like the Adironduck race is important to them.

“I think kids being able to experience being outdoors and stuff kind of helps everyone get outside and enjoy nature,” said FFA member Luciano Guarino.

“It gives us a lot of opportunities, especially for college and furthering our careers,” said Eliza Zuel.

More than 56-thousand dollars were dumped into these duckies at the race.

