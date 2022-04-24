Advertisement

Adironduck race makes in-person return

Rubber ducks were ready to hit the Oswegatchie River as part of the annual Adironduck race
Rubber ducks were ready to hit the Oswegatchie River as part of the annual Adironduck race(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A splash of yellow with a hint of silver. Rubber duckies paddled their way to the finish line.

Hundreds came to experience the 28th annual Adironduck race. It’s the first time the event has been in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really great to be back, after all these years,” said participant Kari Hoppel. “I’ve been coming since I was a kid. Nice turn out today.”

The Oswegatchie Educational Center holds this annual event to raise money for youth leadership scholarships. The educational center’s executive director, Todd Lighthall, says this race is a key component to making camp affordable. He says it feels good to be back.

“We were able to welcome people back,” Lighthall said. “And rain or shine they come out. But when it’s shining they slam us.”

The race featured about 5,600 ducks. Each one was bought by a supporter. All told, the event is raising thousands of dollars for the Oswegatchie Educational Center.

Although the duck race is the main attraction, other events are offered for family and friends to enjoy.

“We’ve been just walking around got some funnel cake, some lemonade,” said visitor Winter Cobb. “We looked at the vendors. Awesome vendors here, it’s a very beautiful day.”

The educational center’s staff says the community’s support is appreciated.

“It’s pretty awesome to work and live in a place of family attitude, an environment that’s actually team built,” said education center leader Rolland Krohn.

Krohn says his team focuses on teaching the youth how to develop leadership and team building skills.

Some Future Farmers of America youth say supporting events like the Adironduck race is important to them.

“I think kids being able to experience being outdoors and stuff kind of helps everyone get outside and enjoy nature,” said FFA member Luciano Guarino.

“It gives us a lot of opportunities, especially for college and furthering our careers,” said Eliza Zuel.

More than 56-thousand dollars were dumped into these duckies at the race.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
Stefanik still supports McCarthy, despite his lie
Shawn Exford
Murderer, arsonist Shawn Exford sentenced
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg mayor plans ‘significant’ changes to police, fire departments

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watertown lawmakers get first look at proposed budget
Author Dylan Kernehan has published a book of poems titled, "Seasons of the St. Lawrence."
Poet’s ode to the St. Lawrence hitting book shelves
Many fire departments are opening their doors this weekend in an effort to recruit volunteers
Fire departments open their doors in recruitment effort
Miller's Meat Market in Lewis County is celebrating 60 years
Family focused: Miller’s Meat Market celebrates 60 years