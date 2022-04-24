Elaine Ada Jolley, 79, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Ada Jolley, 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL.

Elaine was born to Robert Horace Jolley and Olga Baribol Jolley on December 16, 1942, in Peabody, Massachusetts. She was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Worcester, MA, and she obtained an RN BSN in Nursing at Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing in 1964.

She is survived by her daughter Beth (Buffy) Bodah, Watertown, NY, and her son, Christopher Cooke, of Palm City, Florida.

Elaine was a medical professional who dedicated her life to serving others. She began her career as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital and later transferred to Camp Drum/Fort Drum where she retired as the MEDDAC Chief of Nursing. After her retirement, Elaine worked as a part-time RN for the New York State Prison system at Dry Hill Correctional Facility and she also volunteered at numerous Hospice facilities until the age of 75. Her compassion and medical skills were witnessed by a countless number of patients and their families.

However, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a mother and proud Nana to three amazing and ambitious grandchildren. Elaine’s world revolved around her family. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than organizing family get-togethers and attending every school, work, travel and sporting event with her children and grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed being a member of her Womens’ Groups, attending church and she absolutely loved ice cream.

Family and Friends

Elaine was a loving mother to her daughter Beth Bodah (Buffy) and Beth’s husband Kenneth (Ken) Bodah, and her son, Christopher (Chris) Cooke. She was a doting Nana to Dr. Nolan Bodah, Kendall Bodah, and Lt. Spencer Cooke. She was the cherished sister of Robert Jolley and Larry Jolley.

In her will, Elaine stated that she did not want a funeral service. Her wish was to be cremated and for her ashes to be strewn offshore in Florida so “she could travel the world floating around”. In lieu of flowers or cards, Elaine’s family requests memorial contributions in her memory be made to: Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997.

