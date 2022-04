GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Patricia E.”Grandma Pat” Watson, 92, of Otter Creek Road, will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Old Glendale Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

