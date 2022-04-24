Highlights & scores: baseball, softball, lacrosse

(WWNY) - A busy day on the diamond locally, with action in both Frontier League baseball and Frontier League softball.

On the baseball diamond, Sackets Harbor hosted Lyme.

Top of the fourth, 7-0 Lyme when Dominick Sanford hits a sacrifice fly to center...Michael Flyzik tags and scores from 3rd...8-0 Lyme.

The big story on the day - Lyme starter Evan Froelich, who went the distance and tossed a no hitter, striking out 19 batters. Lyme shuts Sackets Harbor 8-0.

Another Frontier League baseball contest in Dexter, as the General Brown Lions hosted South Jefferson.

Top of the 1st inning, the Spartans strike. Zach Blevins singles to center field and Nolan Widrick comes around to score. 1-0 Spartans.

Still in the 1st, Evan Widrick with a shot to the gap in right center goes for extra bases. Blevins scores making it 2-0

Corey Roberts follows with the groundout to 1st. Evan Widrick scores making it 3-0.

South Jefferson goes on to defeat General Brown 25-0.

Other high school baseball scores:

Beaver River defeats Sandy River 10-1.

Carthage beats Indian River 12-2.

South Lewis takes down Alexandria 9-0.

Copenhagen beat LaFargeville 15-14.

Holland Patent defeated Lowville 9-2 in eight innings.

In softball, the Watertown Lady Cyclones met Sackets Harbor on the turf at Watertown High.

Bottom of the second inning, Montanna Evans walks with the bases loaded, forcing home Camryn Pastor...tying the game at 6.

Still in the 2nd, Melaina Sanchez scores on the wild pitch, putting Watertown up 7-6.

Watertown goes on to beat Sackets Harbor in a slugfest 14-11.

In Adams, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans met General Brown on the turf.

A pitchers duel early on., South Jefferson starter Emma Schafer strikes out the side in the top of the 1st.

Bottom of the 1st, Lady Lions starter Riley Lomber records the strikeout.

Schafer went 6 innings...allowing no runs on 3 hits, walking 1 and striking out 14.

South Jeff goes on to blank General Brown 15-0.

Other high school Softball Scores:

Indian River defeated Beaver River 30-14.

South Lewis beat Lowville 5-4.

Thousand Islands defeated Lyme 10-3.

Sackets Harbor beat Copenhagen 7-6.

College baseball from Jack Phillips Stadium, Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence in a doubleheader.

Game one in the bottom of the 5th...Caleb Doyle singles to center field, Joe Pagano scores, 5-2 Clarkson.

Then it’s Kent Wilson with the fielders choice., Zachary Carpin crosses...6-2 Clarkson.

Colby Brouillette follows with the single to right, Michael Tito scores...7-2.

Clarkson beats St. Lawrence in game one, 12-2.

Clarkson beat St Lawrence in game two of the doubleheader.

SUNY Canton defeated SUNY Cobleskill in game one of a doubleheader 7-4.

SUNY Cobleskill won game two 9-2.

The Watertown Wolves are back home Sunday night to host Carolina in game 2 of the Federal prospects Hockey League semifinals.

The Wolves defeated Carolina Friday night 4-1 in Winston Salem to take a 1-0 lead in the best of 3 series.

Alexander Jmaeff, Jimmy Lodge, Justin MacDonald and Colin Chmelka scored in the win.

Adam Beukeboom stopped 25 shots in the win.

The 2 teams were to play game 2 tonight, but bus troubles on the Wolves end forced the team to postpone game 2 until tomorrow night at 7 o’clock at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena.

