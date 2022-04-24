Poet’s ode to the St. Lawrence hitting book shelves

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Picture the flowing waters of the St. Lawrence River. Imagine its tranquility and beauty. This is something poet Dylan Kernehan does all the time.

“Being on the river in November, when all is quiet, and trees are bare is an experience to remember. Every sound hangs upon the brisk air,” Kernehan reads from one of his works.

Winter is just the first chapter in Kernehan’s new book. As you flip through the pages, the writing warms up. Kernehan says exploring the changing seasons is one of his passions.

“Winter’s probably my least favorite season, so if I can find ten about this, then I can find ten about my favorites, no problem,” Kernehan said.

His book, titled, “Seasons of the St. Lawrence,” is his first published work and is a collection of sonnets and photographs.

"Seasons of the St. Lawrence" is a book written by JCC alumnus Dylan Kernehan (WWNY)

Kernehan says it was at Jefferson Community College, in Dr. Christie Grimes’ classroom where his love for writing flourished.

“That’s really the dream,” Dr. Grimes said. “For our students to discover or hone their voice and not lose that thread and that connection to their voice.”

Dr. Grimes is a fan of Kernehan’s work and thinks you will be, too.

“If somebody is worried that poetry isn’t for them, give Dylan’s book a try because I bet it is,” Dr. Grimes said.

Kernehan hopes that people use his work to take a break from a hectic world.

“For 45 seconds a day, if you read one poem a day for 60 days then you can just relax a little bit, even just for one minute out of the day,” Kernehan said. “You’d be surprised how much that helps you, even just for that 60 seconds.”

To celebrate this accomplishment, Kernehan and Dr. Grimes will be at a book signing of “Seasons of the St. Lawrence.” It will be happening on April 30th from 2-4 p.m. at The Little Bookstore in Clayton.

