Richard Charles Kingsbury, age 90, of Cranberry Lake

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Charles Kingsbury, age 90, passed away on April 22, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.

As per Richard’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are being handled with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Richard was born on August 15, 1931 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Charles Melvin and Fern Luella (Wood) Kingsbury. He attended Gouverneur Central School, was drafted into the United States Airforce and graduated from high school while he served. He served in the Airforce during the Korean War from 1949 until his honorable discharge in 1953. Richard married Ostra Charlene Stevens in 1973. The marriage ended in divorce.

Richard worked as a pull man for the United States Coast Guard and was a member of the Merchant Marine. He was a member of the Sailor’s Pacific Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, auto racing and loved the ocean. He also enjoyed gardening, and putting together models, especially military related vehicles.

Surviving is his sister, Marion “Mary” J. Hunter of Cranberry Lake, his sister-in-law, Mazie Kingsbury of Russell Springs, KY and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert M. Kingsbury and a special niece, MaryJean Hunter.

Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to Cranberry Lake Fire and Rescue.

