Robert B. Chambers, 64, of Massena (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert B. Chambers, 64, of Somerset Avenue, peacefully passed away on April 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice.

Robert was born on October 1, 1957 in Potsdam, NY, the son of Bruce Chambers and Dorothy Sweeney. He graduated from Massena High School where he was part of the wrestling team. Robert joined the US Navy and was stationed in California. He was honorably discharged after 3 years of dedicated service.

Robert worked for Sentinal Foam in California after he was discharged and later returned home to Massena in 1985. He then started working at the Local #322 where he was a Laborer, later retiring after 35 years.

Robert married Wanda LaPage on November 2, 2002 in Massena. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp. Robert also liked playing his guitar, singing, playing cards with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #4 in Massena.

Robert is survived by his wife, Wanda; his mother, Dorothy (Robert) Green; his children, Marcus Rust of CA, Robert Chambers and fiancé Makenzie LaBrake of Sarasota, Ronald Chambers and fiancé Kami Stark of Massena; two grandchildren, Lincoln and Natalie Chambers; four sisters, Barbara (Lauren) Glidden, Lynne Chambers and companion Todd Kellogg, Sheryl (Dale) McGregor, and Deborah Green, all of Massena; a brother, Ronald (Kim) Chambers of Quakertown, PA.

He was predeceased by his father, Bruce.

Per Roberts request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

