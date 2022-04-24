Watertown lawmakers get first look at proposed budget

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city councilmembers are getting their first look at the proposed city budget.

The $56.5 million dollar budget plan is about $10 million dollars more than the current budget.

It would add 24 new positions to the city’s payroll and use the remaining $11 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act across several city projects.

The proposal also calls for a 1.74% decrease in the tax rate, something Mayor Jeff Smith says stems from increased revenue streams.

“There’s been, obviously, a big infusion of dollars, federal dollars and ARPA funds, and that definitely helps out,” Smith said. “And then sales tax has been up and hydro revenue’s been up.”

Mayor Smith says the budget has to be done before the council’s first meeting in June and says they’ll have work sessions throughout May to review and make adjustments to the spending plan.

