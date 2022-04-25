70s with some rain Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a mild night with lows staying in the 50s.

Monday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain does come into the forecast during the afternoon. The good news is rain showers will be scattered in nature until after midnight. Highs during the day will make it into the 70s and possibly the mid 70s for some.

A cold front will push through Monday night into Tuesday which will drop highs back down to the 50s for Tuesday.

Wednesday rain and snow chances come into the forecast with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will start to rebound as we end the week as highs Friday will be back in the 50s.

