Advertisement

Another beautiful spring day

It's another roller coaster ride of a week.
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s going to be another warm day.

And it’s going to be mainly dry. There’s only a 30 percent chance of rain, so we could see a splash here or there.

It will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures started in the 60s and will top out in the mid-70s.

We could see some rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

It will be cooler Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will have a 50 percent chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns for the rest of the forecast period. It will be sunny or mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday, the 50s on Friday and Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp
Miller's Meat Market in Lewis County is celebrating 60 years
Family focused: Miller’s Meat Market celebrates 60 years
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
Stefanik still supports McCarthy, despite his lie
Watertown's Taste of the Town returns after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic
In Watertown, the “Taste” returns

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
WX
70s with some rain Monday
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
A few showers this weekend, but still nice