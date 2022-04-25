Another beautiful spring day

(WWNY) - It’s going to be another warm day.

And it’s going to be mainly dry. There’s only a 30 percent chance of rain, so we could see a splash here or there.

It will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures started in the 60s and will top out in the mid-70s.

We could see some rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

It will be cooler Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will have a 50 percent chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns for the rest of the forecast period. It will be sunny or mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday, the 50s on Friday and Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday.

