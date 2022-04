PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service will be held, Friday, April 29th at 11 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in Parishville for Evelyn Marie Planty, 94, who passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

